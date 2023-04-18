Freeman Mathis Opens Phoenix Office With 3 Insurance Attys

Litigation firm Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP has added an outpost in Phoenix, the firm's 31st office, which it says will complement its offices in Las Vegas and California to continue...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now