Justices Say No Habeas For Retroactively Innocent Inmates

With a 6-3 decision in the case, Jones v. Hendrix, the court said a provision in the federal habeas statute known as the "safety valve" or "savings clause" doesn't permit federal prisoners who are barred from filing motions to vacate their convictions to use habeas petitions instead.
Marcus DeAngelo Jones was sentenced to over 27 years in prison in 2000 after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Nearly two decades later, ruling in Rehaif v. United States, the Supreme Court altered the legal standard for convicting people under the federal gun possession law, making Jones legally innocent of his crime.
Jones filed several unsuccessful motions to seek resentencing or release on constitutional grounds. In June 2019, Jones filed a petition for habeas corpus, a legal process used to challenge sentences on the basis of constitutional errors, but was denied relief.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court's conservative majority said the safety valve does not allow prisoners like Jones to sidestep a federal law, the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996, also known as AEDPA, which prohibits prisoners from filing successive motions to challenge their sentences.
"Jones and the United States each advance unpersuasive theories," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority. "[The] saving clause does not authorize that end-run around AEDPA."
Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented in a joint opinion. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson filed her own dissent.
Since Congress allowed it in the 1940s, federal prisoners can challenge their sentences or convictions by filing motions under Section 2255 of Title 28 of the U.S. Code instead of using the traditional habeas action process, which requires filing a petition under Section 2241.
Under Section 2255's safety valve clause, federal prisoners can still file traditional habeas petitions if they can show the Section 2255 motion process is "inadequate or ineffective" in addressing their claims.
U.S. courts of appeals have disagreed as to whether Supreme Court decisions that retroactively make certain conduct not criminal trigger the safety valve clause. The Eight, Tenth and Eleventh circuits all held that they did not.
Meanwhile, the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Ninth circuits all allowed prisoners to file Section 2241 petitions when they have claims of legal innocence following a high court ruling.
Thursday's ruling solves the circuit rift, by clarifying that the limitations for relief spelled out in the AEDPA overrun the savings clause. The majority said Jones' argument for using the habeas process defy the Founding Fathers' intention.
"It would extend the writ of habeas corpus far beyond its scope when the Constitution was drafted and ratified," Justice Thomas wrote in the opinion. "When the Suspension Clause was adopted, Jones' Rehaif claim would not have been cognizable in habeas at all."
Jones, who had served time in Tennessee as a young adult for drug crimes, was convicted of one count of making false statements to acquire a firearm and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon in violation of a federal statute barring it.
Jones filed his first Section 2255 motion in August 2002 seeking to vacate his conviction on various claims but left out an important one: that he didn't know he was a felon at the time he bought a gun in a Missouri pawn shop, as he testified at his trial. That omission prevented him from raising that claim again, effectively dooming his attempts to use the motion process.
After the Supreme Court ruled in 2019 in Rehaif that intent is necessary to convict a person under the federal felon-in-possession statute, Jones filed a habeas corpus petition arguing the clarification in the law made him legally innocent. In making his case, Jones argued that because his motions had been rendered toothless, the safety clause applied to him.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas denied Jones relief, and so did the Eight Circuit.
Thursday's ruling also rebukes the U.S. government's theory for when the safety valve is triggered, which the justices say borrows its standards from those abused by state prisoners in traditional habeas corpus petitions.
The government argued that the clause is triggered when a prisoner has already filed an unsuccessful Section 2255 motion and has a claim that falls within the scope of a habeas corpus review.
But the justices said they didn't believe the savings clause adopts the type of standard the government endorses. The court said the AEDPA ultimately governed the habeas corpus process in a way that gives courts much deference in determining whether it was within prisoners' reach, even when changes in the law favored them.
"AEDPA's restrictions embody Congress's policy judgment regarding the appropriate balance between finality and error correction," Justice Thomas wrote. "The court declines to adopt a presumption against finality."
Jones is represented by Daniel R. Ortiz of the University of Virginia School of Law Supreme Court Litigation Clinic and Jeremy B. Lowrey.
The government is represented by Elizabeth B. Prelogar and John M. Pellettieri of the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division, Appellate Section.
The case is Marcus Deangelo Jones v. Dewayne Hendrix, case number 21-857, in the Supreme Court of the United States.
