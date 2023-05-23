The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

(iStock.com/Paperkites)
Early interview week is one of the most stressful experiences law students will undergo, as they negotiate a compressed week of on-campus interviews with the firms that could launch and shape their futures. Law360 Pulse's survey takes the measure of where they are at this moment in time.
Among positive developments, students on average landed a higher number of interviews than previously. They also expressed confidence in networking and mentoring in a virtual setting – a change from the past couple of years, when the pandemic's impact on those benefits of summering were a top concern.
But we also found a more prevalent anxiety among this year's cohort as to whether they'd be offered a job in the end. Stipends were also slightly smaller this year, a sign perhaps that firms may be tightening their belts.
We will continue to follow these trends in the second installment of the survey, which is set to go out in late summer and will explore students' social and work experiences at firms.
