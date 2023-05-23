Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

This article has been saved to your Favorites!
2023-05-23 14:03:11 -0400 ·
ALT_Text

(iStock.com/Paperkites)


Early interview week is one of the most stressful experiences law students will undergo, as they negotiate a compressed week of on-campus interviews with the firms that could launch and shape their futures. Law360 Pulse's survey takes the measure of where they are at this moment in time.

Law360 Pulse Summer Associates Survey cover

Click to read Law360 Pulse's full report.

This year, we noted some ambivalence about the ways in which some schools organized the bidding process, by using algorithms to match students with firms. It was the first time students referenced this form of bidding in the survey, though the process is fairly common.

Among positive developments, students on average landed a higher number of interviews than previously. They also expressed confidence in networking and mentoring in a virtual setting – a change from the past couple of years, when the pandemic's impact on those benefits of summering were a top concern.

But we also found a more prevalent anxiety among this year's cohort as to whether they'd be offered a job in the end. Stipends were also slightly smaller this year, a sign perhaps that firms may be tightening their belts.

We will continue to follow these trends in the second installment of the survey, which is set to go out in late summer and will explore students' social and work experiences at firms.

These Firms Are Where Summers Want To Work

By Kevin Penton | May 23, 2023

Law students were more successful this year at getting interviews for coveted summer associateships, but they are more anxious about their prospects afterwards, according to Law360 Pulse's 2023 Summer Associate Survey.

What Firms Want To See When Summers Come To The Office

By Michele Gorman | May 23, 2023

Though law students are well-briefed for the interviewing process, they may not be so familiar with firms' expectations when they first set foot in the office. Law360 Pulse dives into some of the most common mistakes firm leaders see — and how to avoid them.

Firms Up Ante For Summer Associates By Casting Wider Nets

By Xiumei Dong | May 24, 2023

Law firms have been leveraging remote hiring to expand their search for summer associate talent early in the recruiting cycle, in a move that industry experts said can create more opportunities for interviews in an already hypercompetitive market.

All You Need To Know About How Summers Pick Their Firms

Graphic by Ben Jay | May 24, 2023

Where do law students dream of working this summer? What practice areas are they looking to specialize in? What are your firm's top schools for summer associateships? Explore the ins and outs of the summer associate bidding and firm selection process with our interactive graphic.

What Are Summer Associates Saying?

Graphic by Jason Mallory | May 24, 2023

Law360 Pulse asked prospective summer associates about how their top-choice firms distinguished themselves and what backup plans they have in place. Here's what they said.

Advice For Summer Associates Uneasy About Offer Prospects

By Amy Mattock at Georgetown University Law Center | May 24, 2023

There are a few communication tips that law students in summer associate programs should consider to put themselves in the best possible position to receive an offer, and firms can also take steps to support those to whom they are unable to make an offer.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Law360 Pulse Lawyer Satisfaction Survey promo The 2023 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law360's 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Editorial Advisory BoardInsights
  2. The 2022 Law360 Pulse Social Impact LeadersInsights
  3. The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker Insights

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact