The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Early interview week is one of the most stressful experiences law students will undergo, as they negotiate a compressed week of on-campus interviews with the firms that could launch and shape their futures. Law360 Pulse's survey takes the measure of where they are at this moment in time.This year, we noted some ambivalence about the ways in which some schools organized the bidding process, by using algorithms to match students with firms. It was the first time students referenced this form of bidding in the survey, though the process is fairly common.Among positive developments, students on average landed a higher number of interviews than previously. They also expressed confidence in networking and mentoring in a virtual setting – a change from the past couple of years, when the pandemic's impact on those benefits of summering were a top concern.But we also found a more prevalent anxiety among this year's cohort as to whether they'd be offered a job in the end. Stipends were also slightly smaller this year, a sign perhaps that firms may be tightening their belts.We will continue to follow these trends in the second installment of the survey, which is set to go out in late summer and will explore students' social and work experiences at firms.

Law students were more successful this year at getting interviews for coveted summer associateships, but they are more anxious about their prospects afterwards, according to Law360 Pulse's 2023 Summer Associate Survey.

Law firms have been leveraging remote hiring to expand their search for summer associate talent early in the recruiting cycle, in a move that industry experts said can create more opportunities for interviews in an already hypercompetitive market.



Where do law students dream of working this summer? What practice areas are they looking to specialize in? What are your firm's top schools for summer associateships? Explore the ins and outs of the summer associate bidding and firm selection process with our interactive graphic.



Law360 Pulse asked prospective summer associates about how their top-choice firms distinguished themselves and what backup plans they have in place. Here's what they said.



There are a few communication tips that law students in summer associate programs should consider to put themselves in the best possible position to receive an offer, and firms can also take steps to support those to whom they are unable to make an offer.

Though law students are well-briefed for the interviewing process, they may not be so familiar with firms' expectations when they first set foot in the office. Law360 Pulse dives into some of the most common mistakes firm leaders see — and how to avoid them.

