Ousted SF DA Will Head Berkeley Criminal Justice Center

Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Wednesday announced that he would take on the role of founding director of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law's new Criminal...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now