Davis Wright Among ABA's 2023 Pro Bono Honorees

By Kevin Penton | 2023-06-05
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and four individuals are set to receive honors from the American Bar Association later this year for their pro bono efforts in areas such as gender-based violence and Social Security disability fraud, the ABA announced Monday.

The ABA's Standing Committee on Pro Bono and Public Service is expected to honor the Pro Bono Publico Award recipients during the association's annual meeting in Denver in early August, according to the announcement.

Davis Wright is being lauded in part for launching a tech platform in March designed to connect its clients' legal departments with pro bono opportunities that fit their schedules and interests.

The firm-curated platform, called In-House Gateway to Good, features pro bono opportunities from more than 90 legal services organizations, including the Center for Financial Literacy, the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center, Legal Aid Chicago and Legal Services for Children.

The platform, accessible through a mobile app and website, allows attorneys to search through available pro bono opportunities based on their interests and how much time they have to offer, the firm told Law360 Pulse earlier this year.

Morrison Foerster LLP's David D. Cross is being honored for his pro bono practice focused on defending civil rights and for his long-standing work to support those with disabilities who work in the legal industry. Cross, chair of MoFo's antitrust litigation practice, created his firm's disability affinity network, according to the ABA.

Karen R. King, a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC, is being recognized in part for her work with Sanctuary for Families to assist survivors of gender-based violence and for working with the Asian American Bar Association of New York to address anti-Asian hate and violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the association.

Kentucky-based attorney Ned Pillersdorf is being honored for working to find legal representation for the thousands of Social Security beneficiaries who were defrauded by former Kentucky attorney Eric Conn, according to the ABA.

Retired attorney Charles Phillips is being recognized for his work during retirement to benefit hundreds of low-income clients at the Roanoke, Virginia, office of Blue Ridge Legal Services, according to the association.

--Additional reporting by Sarah Martinson. Editing by Haylee Pearl.


