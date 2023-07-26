Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Securities Partner Joins Williams Mullen In DC Area

By Adrian Cruz · July 26, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT

Southeast regional firm Williams Mullen announced that it has hired an experienced securities attorney, who previously worked as an analyst with Citi, as a partner in its Tysons Corner, Virginia, office...

