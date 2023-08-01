Partner Hiring Rebounds But Associate Appetite Remains Low

Lateral law firm hiring has rebounded during the second quarter of 2023 to match and even exceed historical industry averages, according to data released Tuesday by Decipher Investigative Intelligence....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now