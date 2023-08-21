Feds Scoff At Trump's Bid To Push DC Trial To April 2026

Federal prosecutors on Monday rejected Donald Trump's proposed April 2026 trial date for criminal charges he faces in D.C. federal court over his alleged attempt to subvert the 2020 election, saying...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now