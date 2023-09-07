Texas Bar Execs Back Erasing DEI From Committee Name

The State Bar of Texas' executive committee voted unanimously Thursday to rename the organization's diversity, equity and inclusion committee to the outreach and engagement committee after hearing that the change is...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now