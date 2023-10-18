Legal Tech Startup Superlegal Remains Operational In Israel

Superlegal CEO and co-founder Noory Bechor told Law360 Pulse in a statement Tuesday that about 50% of the company's employees are based in Tel Aviv. Some of the company's Israeli employees are being pulled away by army reserve duty and have suffered personal losses, he said.
Bechor added that Superlegal prioritizes the well-being of its employees and their families and is offering employees' "necessary equipment and assistance."
"We prioritize empathy and support for our team members who need it," he said. "We recognize that immediate and long-term needs may arise, and we are fully committed to supporting our team."
More than a handful of legal technology companies and startups, including Cellebrite, Darrow, LawFlex and LegalUp, have offices in Israel. Cellebrite, Darrow, LawFlex and LegalUp did not respond to requests for comment about their offices in Israel.
Several international law firms, including Greenberg Traurig LLP and DLA Piper, also have a presence in Israel. Sullivan & Worcester LLP and Kobre & Kim LLP said their personnel are safe and working remotely amid the Middle Eastern country's conflict with Hamas.
Other law firms, including Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Mayer Brown LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and their attorneys have opened up their wallets to offer support to victims in Israel. Paul Weiss is matching the charitable donations of its lawyers and staff — excluding partners — up to $1,500 annually.
Earlier this year, legal tech companies Paladin and Rocket Lawyer offered their assistance to help Ukraine after Russia's invasion. Paladin partnered with Ukrainian aid organization Legal Development Network to launch a pro bono portal, and Rocket Lawyer helped the Ukraine Defense Fund form a nonprofit.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden condemned the Hamas attacks during a visit in Tel Aviv, and announced that the U.S. would be providing $100 million in humanitarian aid for both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
"My message to any state or any other hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel remains the same as it was a week ago: Don't. Don't. Don't," Biden said.
--Additional reporting by Kevin Penton and Aebra Coe. Editing by Nicole Bleier.
