BigLaw Firms Mobilize For Israel Charity Funds

By Aebra Coe | 2023-10-13 16:19:38 -0400 ·
A number of large law firms and their attorneys have opened up their wallets to offer support to victims in Israel of last weekend's deadly attacks by Hamas, with at least one law firm matching the charitable donations of its lawyers and staff up to $1,500 annually.

Law firms that have organized charitable giving efforts in the days since the attacks include Paul Weiss Rifkind & Garrison LLP, Mayer Brown LLP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.

Paul Weiss Chair Brad Karp sent an internal memo to the firm's personnel Sunday evening expressing support for the people and state of Israel.

"We are shocked, outraged and devastated by the sudden, unprovoked attack on Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza," Karp said, adding that the firm's leadership was working to identify relief organizations that can help those in need.

Karp pointed to the firm's policy to match charitable donations made by all staff and lawyers — except partners — up to $1,500 annually.

"We pledge to do all that we can to support Israel and members of our community who are in crisis," Karp said. "Many charities are working on the ground already to provide aid and services to those wounded, traumatized or displaced within Israel."

At Quinn Emanuel, over 100 of the firm's partners pledged more than $300,000 in 24 hours to charitable organizations that support Israeli hospitals, ambulances, paramedics, and search and rescue operations, and that provide food and other support, according to a Tuesday email from to the firm's attorneys and executive committee from Isaac Nesser, chair of the national banking and financial institutions practice.

Additionally, Mayer Brown Chair Jon Van Gorp said in a statement Friday that his firm has made contributions to Magen David Adom, an organization that serves as Israel's Red Cross, and Natal, which provides support to victims of terror- and war-related trauma and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to Van Gorp, the firm is continuing to seek opportunities to provide both pro bono and charitable support to organizations that are aiding the relief effort.

--Editing by Marygrace Anderson.


