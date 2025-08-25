Ballooning BigLaw Rates Create Opportunities For Mid-Law

Some midsize, regional and boutique firms are using their lower rates to attract both clients and lateral attorneys against the backdrop of spiraling BigLaw rates, though there are definite limits to...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now