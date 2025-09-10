Former Morris Manning ADR Leader Joins JAMS In Atlanta

JAMS, private provider of alternative dispute resolution services, has brought on a retired Morris Manning & Martin LLP attorney to its panel in Atlanta, adding an attorney, mediator and arbitrator who...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now