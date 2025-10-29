Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GOP Senators Push For Judge Boasberg's Impeachment

By Courtney Bublé · October 29, 2025, 6:55 PM EDT

Republican lawmakers are once again musing about impeaching federal judges as they investigate the probe into President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election....

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

promo pulse These Firms Are The 2025 Prestige Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. New Rule Limits Loan Forgiveness For Public Service WorkersCourts
  2. Comey Wins Bid For Judge Oversight In Privilege DisputeCourts
  3. Pa. Justice Dougherty Took On Abortion, Gun Rights, VotingCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

NEWLeaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact