The 2025 Compensation Report: General Counsel

2025-11-19 14:03:43 -0500 ·
Compensation packages for corporate legal chiefs remain robust, with stock awards and other benefits pushing total pay well above $15 million for the S&P 500's top 10 legal leaders.

Law360 Pulse's coverage breaks down both total cash and total compensation for more than 200 of those general counsel and chief legal officers, highlighting differences by industry, top earners and more.

Explore the stories below to see who's earning the most, which sectors are the most lucrative, and which law firms and law schools have produced the most S&P 500 legal leaders.

Everything You Need To Know About GC Pay

By Sam Bell and Ben Jay | November 19, 2025

Find out which S&P 500 general counsel earns the most and how pay differs across industries. Explore every detail in our interactive compensation graphic.

These Are The Legal Chiefs Who Command Top Dollar

By Michele Gorman | November 19, 2025

While the pay packages for most legal leaders in the corporate space remain strong — especially because of hefty stock awards and bonuses — there are large gaps in compensation even among the top 10 earners in the U.S.

Compensation Report: A Deep Dive Into GC Pay

By Sue Reisinger | November 19, 2025

Law360 Pulse went beyond the numbers to examine how industry, law firm experience and education shape the pay of top-earning S&P 500 general counsel. Here's what we found.

--Editing by Philip Shea.


