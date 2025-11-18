Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The 2025 Compensation Report: Law Firms

2025-11-18 14:04:24 -0500 ·
From BigLaw to boutiques, lawyer compensation reflects the careful balance firms must strike between business realities and the drive to recruit and retain top talent. And for lawyers, the details matter. 

To dig into those details, the latest Law360 Pulse survey examines how bonuses are determined, the tools firms use to incentivize performance, and the pay packages for associates, counsel, nonequity partners and equity partners. More than 1,400 lawyers participated in Law360 Pulse's survey. 

The results show how lawyers are compensated for their time and effort, depending on their position and firm size, and reveal the highs and lows of law firm pay.

Despite long hours and the stress of a legal career, most lawyers reported they were generally satisfied with their compensation packages — particularly when they can easily size up the pay packages of their peers.  

Check out our analysis of these and other findings in the coverage below.

A Deep Dive Into Law360 Pulse's Survey Of Law Firm Pay

By Kevin Penton | November 18, 2025

Most lawyers say they're satisfied with their compensation — but at firms that are open about pay, satisfaction nearly doubles. Explore our latest analysis of law firm compensation practices and what drives top talent.

Client Book Remains Key To Nonequity Partner Pay

By Xiumei Dong | November 18, 2025

The nonequity partner tier is expanding across law firms, but compensation within this group varies widely, ranging from associate-level pay to earnings on par with equity partners. A deciding factor in where they fall on the scale, experts say, is often who brings in the clients.

Billable Hours Still Drive Atty Bonuses. Is Change Coming?

By Aebra Coe | November 18, 2025

The primary factor determining whether a law firm associate receives a year-end bonus is not individual performance, firm performance or firm citizenship. Instead, it is the number of billable hours they've logged, according to the results of a new survey from Law360 Pulse.

--Editing by Philip Shea.


promo pulse These Firms Are The 2025 Prestige Leaders

