The 2025 Compensation Report: In-House

2025-11-20
In Law360 Pulse's new report on in-house compensation, lawyers who work in legal departments in corporations across the United States share insights into their salaries, bonuses, long-term incentives and motivations for choosing in-house work.

The report highlights compensation trends across the corporate legal landscape and examines whether in-house life offers more balance.

Check out our analysis and the full report in the coverage below.

A Deep Dive Into In-House Counsel Pay

By Michele Gorman | November 20, 2025

Total compensation packages for in-house counsel at different levels of the typical corporate legal department can vary significantly. Find out how corporations are leveraging salaries, bonuses and other incentives to attract top talent. 
 

For In-House Attys, Bonuses Come Easy, But Equity Less So

By Sue Reisinger | November 20, 2025

The vast majority of in-house counsel at all levels received pay bonuses in 2024, while a smaller share — but still a majority — received long-term incentives, according to a new survey.

In-House v. Associate Life: Who's Really Got It Better?

By Michele Gorman | November 20, 2025

Most in-house counsel who responded to Law360 Pulse's survey cited factors such as shaping business strategy and the absence of billable hours as motivations for joining corporate legal departments. Law360 Pulse spoke with in-house counsel and law firm associates about the pros and cons of their respective roles and the facets of their legal peers' positions that are, or are not, appealing.

--Editing by Philip Shea.


