Non-Attys Could Help Close Georgia's Civil Justice Gap

Legal Aid Adapts Around the Country

A proposal by a state Supreme Court reform committee would make Georgia the latest state to turn to an assisted pro se model to improve access to justice.



The court reform committee found that 11 states — including Delaware, Arizona, Colorado and New Hampshire — have programs in which non-attorneys who meet various requirements can guide people on limited legal matters.



The Minnesota Supreme Court ran a pilot program from 2021 to 2024.



Now permanent, the program involves non-attorneys who guide people in landlord-tenant and family cases.



By Sept. 30, 2023, Minnesota's pilot program had provided a legal paraprofessional for 259 cases — representing 145 family law matters, 112 eviction cases and two harassment cases, according to the final report in January 2024 from the state Supreme Court's committee on legal paraprofessionals.



The South Carolina Supreme Court created a pilot program in February 2024 allowing non-attorneys to guide tenants facing eviction.



In Maryland, eligible tenants are provided access to legal representation in eviction and housing subsidy termination cases, according to the state. Maryland's state lawmakers created the Access to Counsel in Evictions program in 2021 and had a goal of statewide implementation by October.



The Texas Supreme Court considered a program for licensed legal paraprofessionals and court access assistants to offer some legal services in family law, estate planning, probate law and consumer debt law matters, and even approved rules in August 2024. But the high court delayed starting the program, which was scheduled to begin in late 2024.