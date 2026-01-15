Polsinelli Taps AI Enterprise Program Leader As Next COO

Regan Lemke, who oversees Polsinelli PC's AI enterprise program and who most recently worked as the firm's chief of staff and chief of practice strategy, has been named its next chief...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now