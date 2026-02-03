Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Queens Defenders Ex-Director Admits Embezzling Over $100K

This article has been saved to your Favorites!
By Pete Brush | 2026-02-03 15:30:26 -0500 ·
NEW YORK — The former longtime head of Queens Defenders copped to a count of fraud conspiracy in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday after prosecutors said she diverted over $100,000 intended for indigent residents and used the money for a lavish lifestyle.

Lori Zeno, 65, of Garden City, New York, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon, who set an April 20 sentencing date. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner.

Zeno's fraudulent conduct lasted for about six months, starting in late 2024, and deprived vulnerable New Yorkers of critical legal and community services, the authorities said in a statement. She was criminally charged in June. She admitted embezzling over $100,000, the government said.

"The defendant brazenly betrayed and abused her position of trust as the director of a nonprofit, stealing funds that were meant for legal services," Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement.

Along with Zeno, her husband, Rashad Ruhani, 55, of Queens, used the nonprofit's credit cards on personal expenses, including rent at a penthouse, which Ruhani allegedly claimed was being used for foster parent care. Ruhani is scheduled to stand trial in June, according to the case docket.

Zeno founded Queens Defenders in 1996 and was its executive director from 2018 until last year. She hired Ruhani in 2023 and later married him in an unofficial religious ceremony, according to the government.

A third defendant, journalist Kimberly Osorio, was charged in a December superseding indictment with obstruction of justice and concealing evidence for allegedly attempting to hide a cellphone belonging to Ruhani. Osorio, who according to the case docket is engaging in ongoing plea negotiations, is due back in court on Feb. 9.

Osorio's attorney, Paul Martin, told Law360 Tuesday that his client is not ruling out going before a jury.

"We are confident that after a full recitation of the facts, my client Ms. Osorio will be found not guilty of any criminal behavior," he told Law360 via email.

Counsel for Zeno and Ruhani did not respond to requests for comment after Tuesday's hearing.

Zeno is represented by Steven Legon of the Law Offices of Steven Z. Legon.

Ruhani is represented by Damien Brown of the Law Office of Damien Brown PLLC.

Osorio is represented by Paul Martin of Paul P. Martin Esq.

The government is represented by Russell Noble and Sean Sherman of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The case is USA v. Zeno et al., case number 1:25-cr-00182, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

--Editing by Rich Mills.


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest New York legal trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Law Firms Are Law360 Pulse's Global Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ropes & Gray Hires 4 Restructuring Attys From Fried FrankNew York Pulse
  2. Wollmuth Maher Picks Up Attys From Paul Hastings, SDNYNew York Pulse
  3. Hotel Lender Says It Had No Part In Latham's Loan ErrorNew York Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

Leaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech & AI Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact