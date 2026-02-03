Queens Defenders Ex-Director Admits Embezzling Over $100K

Lori Zeno, 65, of Garden City, New York, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon, who set an April 20 sentencing date. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner.
Zeno's fraudulent conduct lasted for about six months, starting in late 2024, and deprived vulnerable New Yorkers of critical legal and community services, the authorities said in a statement. She was criminally charged in June. She admitted embezzling over $100,000, the government said.
"The defendant brazenly betrayed and abused her position of trust as the director of a nonprofit, stealing funds that were meant for legal services," Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement.
Along with Zeno, her husband, Rashad Ruhani, 55, of Queens, used the nonprofit's credit cards on personal expenses, including rent at a penthouse, which Ruhani allegedly claimed was being used for foster parent care. Ruhani is scheduled to stand trial in June, according to the case docket.
Zeno founded Queens Defenders in 1996 and was its executive director from 2018 until last year. She hired Ruhani in 2023 and later married him in an unofficial religious ceremony, according to the government.
A third defendant, journalist Kimberly Osorio, was charged in a December superseding indictment with obstruction of justice and concealing evidence for allegedly attempting to hide a cellphone belonging to Ruhani. Osorio, who according to the case docket is engaging in ongoing plea negotiations, is due back in court on Feb. 9.
Osorio's attorney, Paul Martin, told Law360 Tuesday that his client is not ruling out going before a jury.
"We are confident that after a full recitation of the facts, my client Ms. Osorio will be found not guilty of any criminal behavior," he told Law360 via email.
Counsel for Zeno and Ruhani did not respond to requests for comment after Tuesday's hearing.
Zeno is represented by Steven Legon of the Law Offices of Steven Z. Legon.
Ruhani is represented by Damien Brown of the Law Office of Damien Brown PLLC.
Osorio is represented by Paul Martin of Paul P. Martin Esq.
The government is represented by Russell Noble and Sean Sherman of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
The case is USA v. Zeno et al., case number 1:25-cr-00182, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
--Editing by Rich Mills.
