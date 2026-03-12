Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Democrats Seek Review Of Bondi's Role In Brother's Cases

By Alison Knezevich · March 12, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT

Two Democratic lawmakers have asked the U.S. Department of Justice's inspector general to review whether Attorney General Pam Bondi "adequately recused herself" from cases involving clients represented by her brother Brad...

