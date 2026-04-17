Ex-Target CLO's Wager On FanDuel Parent Co. Pays Off

Target's former legal chief came out of retirement last year to join FanDuel's parent company, Flutter Entertainment, and the move earned him nearly $9.3 million in total compensation in 2025, more...
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