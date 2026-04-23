LegalZoom CLO Saw Comp Plunge Nearly $14M In 2025

The chief legal officer of LegalZoom.com Inc. earned about $887,000 in total compensation in 2025, a steep drop from the $14.8 million she earned the prior year, according to a U.S. Securities...
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