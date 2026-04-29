Miami PR Biz Taps Lawyer As COO Of Gov't, Public Affairs

Communications firm Ingage Biz has tapped an attorney who has guided land transactions totaling $500 million as its new chief operating officer of public affairs and governmental relations....
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