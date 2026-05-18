Murdaugh Sues Ex-Court Clerk Who Tried To Sway The Jury

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh is suing the court clerk whose attempt to influence the jury in his murder trial led the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction....
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