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Hueston Hennigan Follows Milbank's Lead In Associate Pay

By Tracey Read · June 3, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT

The race to match Milbank LLP's attorney pay hikes is officially on, with trial firm Hueston Hennigan the latest to announce it will increase associate pay by $10,000 to $20,000 annually....

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