All Attys In Miss. Suit DQd For Back-To-Back-To-Back AI Flubs

A Mississippi federal judge who found herself in the "unusual scenario" of reviewing briefs with artificial intelligence-created errors filed by both parties in a lawyer's fee dispute against a Magnolia State...
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