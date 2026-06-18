Ford Says 'Lemon Law' Firm Faked Bills Using Overseas Staff

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday accused California personal injury firm Quill & Arrow LLP of defrauding it out of more than $25 million in high-priced legal bills for work actually handled...
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