Judge Limits Vegas Trip For BigLaw Insider Trading Defendant

A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge said Monday a defendant described by prosecutors as a "lynchpin" in the BigLaw insider trading case must limit a planned visit to Las Vegas next month...
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