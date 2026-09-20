The 2026 Regional Powerhouses

This year's regional powerhouse list reflects some longstanding regional idiosyncrasies, like life sciences dominating work in Massachusetts and the energy industry fueling Texas' legal industry. But some new local trends emerged,...
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