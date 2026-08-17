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Littler Names Firm's First Pro Bono Counsel

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson · August 17, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT

Littler Mendelson PC announced Monday that it had appointed its first pro bono counsel to enhance the firm's efforts supporting access to justice....

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