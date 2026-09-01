Fla. Bar Tosses Complaint Over DHS GC's 'Worst' Judge Posts

The Florida Bar has refused to investigate the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for potential ethics violations over his recent series of social media posts attacking sitting judges, citing...
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