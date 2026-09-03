Former Girardi Keese CFO Drops Appeal Of 5-Year Fraud Term

The Seventh Circuit has granted onetime Girardi Keese financial chief Christopher Kamon's request to drop the appeal he lodged fighting an Illinois federal judge's order adding five concurrent years onto the...
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