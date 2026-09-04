Legal Sector Hiring Grows For 5th Month, But At Slower Pace

The legal sector saw 600 more jobs in August, growing for the fifth consecutive month, according to seasonally adjusted data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. ...
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