Meta Flaunts 'Abuse' Of Atty-Client Privilege, Judge Told

A California federal judge ordered Meta on Tuesday to rereview privilege designations on 300 documents in social media addiction litigation, after plaintiffs' lawyers cited a "culture of privilege abuse" epitomized by...
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