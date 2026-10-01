Wachtell Lipton Taps Ex-US Atty For SDNY From Cleary

Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz has hired the former chief U.S. prosecutor in Manhattan from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP following the departure of former co-chair and top corporate litigator...
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