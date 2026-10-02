For IPO Unlike Any Other, Anthropic Attys Disclose AI Risks

Anthropic's own executives admit that its product, the artificial intelligence platform Claude, could cause "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity." That admission leaves the company's legal team facing thorny questions over...
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