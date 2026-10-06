Which GCs Sold Stock In Sept.? United Therapeutics, Apple

Topping our list of multimillion-dollar stock sales in September, United Therapeutics' general counsel Paul Mahon earned $8.1 million. Also on the list are general counsel Richard Rothberg of Dell with $5.6...
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