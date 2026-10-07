Alito Explains Recusal But Says It Shouldn't Become Practice

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said this week he "reluctantly" recused himself from a dispute that could decide whether state and local government can sue Big Oil in state courts...
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