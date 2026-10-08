Wilson Sonsini Adds Veteran Legal Chief To Adviser Program

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC announced Thursday that it has expanded its executive advisory program in California with the addition of the former legal leader for Altera Corp., Seagate Technology...
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