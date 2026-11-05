MVP: Wachtell Lipton's Eiko Stange

Eiko Stange, a member of Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz's tax practice, was lead counsel on OpenAI's corporate restructuring and recapitalization, advised Honeywell on its aerospace business's $72 billion spinoff and...
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