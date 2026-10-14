Watchdog Wants Probe Of Trump Press Secretary's Atty Claim

A nonprofit government watchdog on Wednesday asked the State Bar of California to investigate whether the new White House press secretary has claimed to be an attorney without being licensed to...
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