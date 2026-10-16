Survey Of Ill. Attys Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Stigma

A survey of nearly 7,000 Illinois lawyers found roughly 20% rated their mental health as fair or poor, according to an Illinois Supreme Court commission report documenting the toll of workplace...
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