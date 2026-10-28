Weil To Wind Down As Top Attorneys Abandon Firm

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, the restructuring powerhouse that led Lehman Brothers, Enron and General Motors through bankruptcy, told Law360 Pulse Wednesday that the firm is preparing to wind down operations....
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