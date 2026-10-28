Federal Student Loan Borrowers Face Pending Deadline

Millions of federal student loan borrowers face pending deadlines for changing their repayment plan, and the cost of doing nothing could lead to potentially higher monthly bills, financial experts tell Law360...
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