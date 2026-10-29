GoFundMe Hires Fiserv Compliance Chief

GoFundMe has announced it welcomed the chief compliance officer of Fiserv as its own compliance head to lead the fundraising platform's global compliance strategy, following her previous roles at First Data...
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