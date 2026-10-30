GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Meta reached a settlement during jury selection in the second Los Angeles bellwether trial over claims its Instagram platform harms the mental health of children, leaving Snap as the lone defendant...
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