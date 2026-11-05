Which GCs Sold Stock In Oct.? Chevron, Micron & More

If Halloween threw a scare into legal chiefs, it didn't keep them from selling company stock in October. Chevron's R. Hewitt Pate and United Therapeutics' Paul Mahon each sold nearly $10...
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