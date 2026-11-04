Attys Ensure Voters' 'Right To Be Heard' In Midterm Elections

From BigLaw attorneys and solo practitioners to university professors, thousands of attorney volunteers turned out for Tuesday's midterm elections to ensure American voters' ballots would be counted....
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