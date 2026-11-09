Construction Atty Joins Morgan Lewis From Thompson Hine

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP continued the expansion of its Philadelphia team with the addition of an attorney specializing in construction litigation and government contracting who moved his practice after four...
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